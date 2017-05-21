Video: The Rock Reacts To Poll Claiming He Would Beat Trump In Election

Sponsored Links



Earlier this week, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote the release of his new film, "Baywatch," which hits theaters on May 25th.

During his appearance on the show, Fallon brought up the GQ feature that addressed the rumors of him possibly running for United States President in 2020.

"The story has blown up because it was so wonderfully written," Johnson said. "The surge and the ground swell since then has really been amazing."

Also on the topic, The Rock brought up the Public Policy Polling that came out and showed that if he were to run for U.S. President as a Democrat, more voters would support him than current leader Donald Trump, 42 - 37.

"I've really been blown away, it's so flattering," Johnson admitted. "I think it's because a lot of people want to see a different leadership today - not different, but a better leadership today. I think more poise, less noise.

"I also think over the years I've become a guy a lot of people relate to. I get up early in the morning at a ridiculous hour and go to work. I spend time with the troops, I take care of my family, I love taking care of people. I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today."

In conclusion regarding the possibility of running for U.S. President in 2020, The Rock did mention that "three and a half years is a long way away, so we'll see."