Jim Ross Confirms He Will Be Announcer For WWE Women's Tournament

As seen this weekend, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross handled the commentary for the WWE United Kingdom Championship special on the WWE Network.

"Good Ole' J.R." is also scheduled to take a seat at the announce table for the WWE U.K. Championship match between Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live special later this evening from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the legendary pro wrestling announcer also confirmed that he will be handling the commentary for the previously announced WWE Women's Tournament that is scheduled to kick off this summer.