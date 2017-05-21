WWE Backlash 2017 Lineup For Tonight's Pay-Per-View

Following a successful NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special on Saturday evening, WWE returns later this evening with their second live special event scheduled for this weekend.

WWE Backlash takes place later this evening from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois with the following advertised lineup:

WWE BACKLASH 2017

WWE Championship
- Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships
- The Usos (c) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango

WWE United States Championship
- Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

- Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

- Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper

- Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya

Kickoff Show Match
- Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view.




