The Miz On Planning His WWE Return, I-C Title Win, Remaining Goals

WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse recently took part in a media event in France on behalf of WWE. Below are some of the highlights of what they spoke about.

On how he planned his return to WWE: "Let's put it this way, The Miz wanted the Intercontinental Championship and my wife allowed me to have the Intercontinental Championship. There's no real plan to it. There's no plans - everyone's like 'How did you plan to have Maryse -' there's no plans. I wanted her back because I wanted to be around her all the time and I know how talented, incredible she is, and the determination she has. I want that to be around because it resonates off of her and onto me, and drives me to be the best I can possibly be. So you want that type of talent around you at all times, and that's exactly what happened."

On why his WWE Intercontinental Championship win meant so much to him: "As a kid, growing up, my heroes all had the Intercontinental Championship. Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Mr. Perfect, Ric Rude, all of them. And they were the people I looked up to and wanted to be like. So coming to WWE, the one championship I wanted was the Intercontinental Championship. Not only that, I wanted to make it as prestigious as it was when I was a kid, but I also wanted my name to be synonymous with the Intercontinental Championship. That's exactly what I'm doing and why I have such a pride for that title."

On what goals he has left in WWE: "I have so much more to do. Even though I've accomplished so much in WWE as well as having a franchise in The Marine, it's still not enough for me. I always want more. I think that's the drive we both (he and Maryse) have. Right? With all you've (Maryse) accomplished don't you want more? It's always what's next. It never stops."