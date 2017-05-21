WWE Backlash 2017 PPV Betting Odds: Smart Money Is In

Follow @RajahNews
With only a couple of hours remaining until this year's WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view hits the air, the "Smart Money" appears to be coming in on the betting odds for tonight's big show.
With that said, let's jump right into the latest betting odds for tonight's PPV:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton (-400) vs. Jinder Mahal (+280)
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles (-210) vs. Kevin Owens (+160)
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos (-460) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango (+320)
Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya (-900) vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch (+500)
Shinsuke Nakamura (-2600) vs. Dolph Ziggler (+1200)
Baron Corbin (-1200) vs. Sami Zayn (+600)
Luke Harper (-380) vs. Erick Rowan (+260)
Kickoff Show
Tye Dillinger (-825) vs. Aiden English (+475)
