Ryback On WWE Pushing Jinder Mahal, Appealing To Indian Market & More

During the latest episode of his "Conversation With The Big Guy" podcast, former WWE Superstar Ryback spoke about WWE pushing Jinder Mahal to the main event scene.

"Yeah, there's nothing wrong with giving a new guy an opportunity. That's how you discover if you've got guys that can hang or not. The thing with him is it's going to determine, and, obviously, if he's given any amount of time on the pay-per-view, that's his time to show what he can do. And, again, I just think it's… there's always a reason. They do what they want. It's their company and they can get any amount of mileage out of him they want, no matter what the match quality is because if they just want a heel to keep in that position, they'll find a way to make money with it for a while until they want to dump it, but, like, if he goes out there and performs at a high level, they might keep him there longer. Do you know what I mean? Like, so we'll see."

The Big Guy also addressed WWE appealing to the Indian market as of late.

"I don't know why. They have the TV deal, but people don't have any f--king money out there, so I don't know why they're trying to [appeal to that market]. I heard that the merchandise sales out there aren't good. No s--t! Like, I've been to India. They don't have money. There [are] certain people that do, but the ones that do, I'm pretty sure aren't f--king watching fake fighting."

