Live WWE Backlash Coverage Now In Progress (5/21)

WWE Backlash 2017 takes place on May 21st at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Keep refreshing this page for live results now in progress!

Backlash Kickoff Show

- During the kickoff show, Eric Rowan makes a silent appearance walking by the announce table with a new mask on.

- Dolph Ziggler does an interview backstage where he says he would have watched the footage of Nakamura's matches to prepare for tonight, but there is no footage. Ziggler says he's going to put on a clinic again Nakamura and shut up his "fan boys."

- Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English: English cuts his usual singing promo before the match and trashes his hometown of Chicago. Dillinger starts things off strong but English comes back with a swinging neckbreaker and stomps a mud hole in Dillinger in the corner. English goes up top but Dillinger tosses him off. Dillinger goes to follow up with a splash but he misses and English suplexes him for a two count. English starts getting emotional, but he composes himself and grabs Dillinger by the head. English hits a powerslam then goes back up top for a senton bomb, but Dillinger rolls out of the way then hits the Tye Breaker for the win.

- Eric Rowan sits down at the Kickoff show announce table and puts a bag on it. Rowan is silent, and takes his mask off with pieces of his hair stuck to it. Booker T tries to break the tension by telling Rowan he looks jacked and has been working out. Rowan throws his pulled-out hair on the table then messes with Peter Rosenberg's clothes, before leaving in silence.

WWE Backlash 2017

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler: They start off with hammerlocks and wrestling holds, but Nakamura takes control with some kicks. They continue to exchange basic wrestling holds in the opening moments until Nakamura drops Ziggler with a knee to the mid section. Nakamura follows up with a knee drop, then stomps on Ziggler in the corner. Ziggler comes back with a neckbreaker and applies a couple holds with the help of a fistful of Nakamura's hair. Ziggler dropkicks Nakamura in the face then hits an elbow drop for a two count. Ziggler hits a headbutt, but Nakamura comes back with a knee and a spinning heel kick. More knees by Nakamura for a two count. Nakamura goes for an armbar but Ziggler reaches the ropes. Ziggler fights out of a suplex attempt, leg kicks Nakamura then hits a DDT for another two count. Ziggler dodges a knee attempt by Nakamura, then Ziggler hits the Fameasser for a near-fall. After a series of missed kicks, Ziggler hits the Zig Zag for another near-fall. Ziggler sets up for a powerbomb, but Nakamura fights out and hits a series of strikes on Ziggler. Nakamura gets Ziggler in a front face lock, then goes for a reverse suplex but Ziggler escapes. Ziggler superkicks Nakamura to the back of the head, and both men are down. Ziggler grabs Nakamura by the hair and hits some elbows and kicks to the head. Ziggler spits in Nakamura's face, then Nakamura fights back with a punch and kick. Nakamura tackles Ziggler then hits some knees and elbows of his own. Nakamura knees Ziggler on the side of the head then goes up top. He goes for a flying knee of the top, but Ziggler dodges it. Nakamura elbows Ziggler then hits the Exploder. Nakamura follows up with the running knee to the head for the win.

- The Usos (c) def. Fandango & Tyler Breeze: Breeze is wearing a bald cap, blonde mustache, and janitor outfit. Fandango starts off strong with a hurricanrana on Jey, then they both tag in their partners. The referee allows Breeze to take the mop in the ring with him and he trips Jimmy with it then shoves it in his face. Jey tags in, punches Breeze in the face then breaks the mop over his knee. Jey goes up top but Breeze rolls away before he jumps, so Jey comes down. Jey goes to the other turnbuckle that Breeze rolled towards, so Breeze rolls the other direction. When Jey finally gets frustrated and picks Breeze up, Breeze drops him with a kick to the head. Fandango and Jimmy tag in and Fandango reverses a sunset flip and hits a leg drop. Breeze resurfaces dressed as an old lady and Fandango tags him in. Breeze lays out both Usos with dropkicks, then he hits a bronco buster on Jey. Jey comes back with a dropkick, then tags in Jimmy who hits another one on Breeze. Jimmy rips of Breeze's old lady dress and throws it at JBL (accidentally) at ringside. Fandango gets the hot tag and cleans house. He hits a spinning heel kick on Jey then lays into him with chops to the chest. Fandango hits a tornado DDT off the corner for a near-fall on Jimmy. Breeze tags in (dressed as himself) and works on Jimmy. Jey gets the blind tag and they double team Breeze. Jey accidentally superkicks Jimmy when Breeze ducks it. The Usos roll outside and Breeze jumps on them, but The Usos catch him and throw him over the fan barricade. Fandango hits a suicide dive on the Usos at ringside, then heads back in the ring. Fandango goes up top, but Jimmy grabs Fandango's leg then Jey catches him with a superkick and immediately pins for the win.

