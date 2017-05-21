Billy Gunn On WWE Firing Him, Memories Of Chyna & ZZ/Tough Enough

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Billy Gunn recently spoke with the GO Pro Wrestling YouTube channel for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On tearing into ZZ on WWE Tough Enough: "It is not that I did not like ZZ. I love ZZ. He is an awesome kid he is just lazy, and I hate lazy. The only one that is allowed to be lazy is me. I think it was just a miscommunication. At that day, at that point in time, he took me to my limit which is why I lost my cool. But when he is just sitting in the Tough Enough house and watching TV, then that's not putting forth an effort (to train)."

On his own most recent firing from WWE: "It's a secret that everybody on the planet earth knows except for you. You just wanted to ask the question that I've never answered, and I am not going to answer it now."

On his memories of the late, ex-WWE Superstar Joanie "Chyna" Laurer: "I don't give a rats ass what anybody else thinks. Don't care. She was one of my best friends in the business other than Brian (Road Dog). Chyna had her thing that she did, and that does not make her any less of a person than what she was. She was super awesome."

Check out the complete Billy Gunn interview at YouTube.com.