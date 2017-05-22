WWE Raw Preview: #1 Contender's Match, Ambrose/Miz, Goldust/R-Truth, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here's the latest Raw preview from WWE.com:

Tensions rise en route to Extreme opportunity

There will be no friends to be found when Roman Reigns, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe clash at WWE Extreme Rules for the opportunity to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. With this anticipated and historic Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match looming, it’s The Eater of Worlds who appears most dominant after concluding last week’s show by laying waste to both The Kingslayer and Samoa Joe with Sister Abigail.

Will Bayley come out swinging against Alexa Bliss?

Bliss laid into Bayley both verbally and physically last week, nearly breaking a kendo stick across the back of the beloved Superstar in a sadistic assault that inspired Bayley to choose the bout’s stipulation to repay Little Miss Bliss in kind. But can Bayley wait until WWE Extreme Rules for some sweet, sweet kendo stick retribution?

Ambrose faces bizarre stipulation at WWE Extreme Rules

The A-Lister demanded a rematch at WWE Extreme Rules, and if The Lunatic Fringe is disqualified in that bout, Miz will be awarded his seventh Intercontinental Title. Ambrose is known for getting out of hand from time to time (he once stole a hot dog cart from Coney Island, after all), so this WWE Extreme Rules stipulation puts the champion in a perilous position. Will The Lunatic Fringe be able to keep his cool and his title?

Goldust shows his true colors

Now that he’s severed his ties with R-Truth, what’s next for The Bizarre One? Will the former Intercontinental Champion address his heinous actions?