Triple H On JR's Return At NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Ross Responds

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 22, 2017 - 1:29pm
Triple H took to social media this weekend to comment on WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross returning to the announce table to call the action for the WWE United Kingdom Championship match at Saturday night's NXT TakeOver: Chicago live special on the WWE Network.

"[Jim Ross] voiced some of WWE's most historic moments," wrote Triple H via his official Twitter page on Saturday. "Thrilled to have him join commentary for the UK Championship match at NXT TakeOver."

"Good Ole' J.R." would later respond via his official Twitter page, thanking everyone involved for giving him the "kind of night that he needed."

"Thanks to all involved for providing me the kind of night that I needed," wrote Ross on Saturday evening. "How about we do it again sometime?"

As noted, Ross is scheduled to return to the announce table again for the upcoming WWE Women's Tournament later this year.




