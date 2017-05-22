HHH Thanks Chicago For Big Weekend, HHH/Road Dogg Backstage Photo

WWE Superstar and Executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to social media prior to the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event on Saturday evening to share a photo of himself and former D-Generation X member turned fellow WWE Executive Road Dogg at Gorilla Position for the live special that aired via the WWE Network.

"The Game" posted the following photo via his official Twitter page of himself and Road Dogg behind-the-curtain on Saturday night.

After the event, Levesque returned to Twitter, thanking the fans of the Chicago area for their support for NXT TakeOver: Chicago and WWE Backlash 2017 this weekend at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

"NXT TakeOver was a night of incredible highs and devastating lows," wrote 'The Game' via Twitter. "And you were all there for every minute. Thank you, Chicago. #WeAreNXT."




