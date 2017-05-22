Thea "Rosita" Trinidad On Playing AJ Lee In Paige Film, NXT/Asuka & More

Sponsored Links



Pro wrestling star Thea Trinidad (a.k.a. Rosita) recently spoke with the folks from the GO Pro Wrestling YouTube Channel for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On playing the AJ Lee character in the new movie on the life and career of Paige, which is being produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: "I am playing AJ Lee, and the movie is called 'Fighting with my Family.' It is amazing obviously because I get to work with Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vince Vaughn. We filmed scenes at the Staples Center in L.A. two weeks ago, and it was after Raw. And Smackdown the next night in Ontario as well. My part in the movie is done, and the movie should be out sometime next year."

On her past NXT match against Asuka: "I had a match once (for NXT) with Asuka, and that was one of the most amazing experiences I ever had. Asuka is so amazing in the ring and captivating and so fluid. It was a real honor to get in the ring with her. And hopefully, I get to do it again soon."

On wanting to be "a female version of Rey Mysterio": "Everybody told me I was too small to be a Wrestler. Well, I thought to myself if Rey Mysterio could do it, why can I do it? So I always took up his style, even as far as hitting the second rope. He was a big inspiration from when I was four years old until now. My favorite match was him versus Eddie Guerrero at Halloween Havoc '97."

