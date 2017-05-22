Backlash Ticket Sales "Stalled" & Never Sold Out; Jinder Mahal's Title Win

Sponsored Links



- WWE did not sell out last night's Backlash, even though the majority of tickets were already sold before the card was even announced, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. It's fair to say that once the matches were announced, ticket sales stalled, showing that the audience was not really thrilled with the card.

- The idea with Jinder Mahal is strictly to market him in India as WWE feels they have a ton of untapped revenue potential in that country. WWE looks to India's enormous social media activity and feels that because of that fanbase, they should be making more money. Putting Mahal over Randy Orton as WWE Champion is part of that plan.