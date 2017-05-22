Report: Baron Corbin's Development & Push, Smackdown Women's Title Storylines

Sponsored Links



- Baron Corbin appears to be in a bit of a "holding pattern" on the Smackdown roster according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

- Dave Meltzer reports that Corbin was likely originally being groomed to be in the role that Jinder Mahal is currently in right now but because Mahal was elevated to the title program, Corbin was left to feud with Sami Zayn.

- It is still likely that Corbin will get his major storyline with Orton later this year.

- There is also speculation that Natalya will be feuding with Naomi next and then perhaps move onto feud with Charlotte.