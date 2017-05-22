Video: Shinsuke Nakamura Wins In WWE Main Roster PPV Debut

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 22, 2017 - 8:34pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his official WWE main roster pay-per-view in-ring debut at Sunday night's WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view.

Since moving up to the main roster from NXT, the Japanese wrestling legend has been working dark match main events at SmackDown Live events.

On Sunday night, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion successfully debuted, beating former World Champion Dolph Ziggler in one-on-one action.

WWE released the highlights seen above of the Nakamura-Ziggler match from Sunday night's PPV via their official YouTube channel.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.