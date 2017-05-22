Video: Shinsuke Nakamura Wins In WWE Main Roster PPV Debut

Sponsored Links



Former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura made his official WWE main roster pay-per-view in-ring debut at Sunday night's WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view.

Since moving up to the main roster from NXT, the Japanese wrestling legend has been working dark match main events at SmackDown Live events.

On Sunday night, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion successfully debuted, beating former World Champion Dolph Ziggler in one-on-one action.

WWE released the highlights seen above of the Nakamura-Ziggler match from Sunday night's PPV via their official YouTube channel.