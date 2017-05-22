Video: Jinder Mahal Wins WWE Championship At Backlash PPV

Sponsored Links



At Sunday night's WWE Backlash 2017 event, which was a SmackDown Live brand-exclusive pay-per-view, a new WWE Champion was crowned.

Featured above are video highlights released by WWE of the pay-per-view main event, which saw Jinder Mahal defeat Randy Orton to become the new WWE Champion.

With the win, Mahal captured his first WWE Championship and ended Orton's reign, which began when "The Viper" defeated Bray Wyatt to win the title back at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.