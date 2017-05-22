Video: Jinder Mahal's First Interview As WWE Champion, WWE Title Stat

Following his WWE Championship victory over Randy Orton in the main event of Sunday night's WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view, WWE.com caught up with Jinder Mahal backstage for his first interview as champion of the SmackDown Live brand.

Featured above courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel is "The Modern Day Maharaja's" first interview as WWE Champion from backstage at Sunday night's PPV at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Mahal, who became the 50th man in history to be named "WWE Champion" with his victory over Orton last night, vowed to hold onto the gold for a long time, noting "The Maharaja's reign has just begun."




