Jinder Mahal Talks Winning WWE Title, Wanting To Face Cena, WWE/India

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, fresh off of his title-capturing victory over Randy Orton in the main event of Sunday night's WWE Backlash pay-per-view at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, spoke with The Times Of India following his win at the big event.

Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On winning the WWE Championship on Sunday night: "This is honestly the best day of my life. I feel proud, very proud to be representing India in the WWE universe. Obviously, India is a huge part of WWE and I am happy to bring the title back home and will continue to defend the title and make everybody proud."

On his goals as reigning WWE Champion: "I want to make everybody proud, just like everybody is proud of The Great Khali. I want to represent India in a good way and put on good matches. I just defeated Randy Orton, who is a legend in the business; I want to beat guys like John Cena and establish my name as one of the top names of all time in wrestling."

On what this means to WWE fans in India now that he is the champion: "It is a very big moment for me. There has not been a WWE champion from India after Khali. This is big moment for the fans in India. They are very passionate and hopefully more fans start to support when they see me as champion. I want to say thank you to the fans and without their support I would not have reached this level, so please keep on supporting and keep on watching WWE programming."

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at IndiaTimes.com.