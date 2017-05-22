Goldberg Talks About Possibility Of Returning For Another Run In WWE

Sponsored Links



As noted, former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg recently spoke with our friends at WrestlingInc.com for an in-depth feature interview. Below are some additional highlights.

On returning to the gym to train after taking some time off following WrestleMania 33: "I'm feeling great as I am sitting in my massage chair doing this interview. How I feel now is a culmination of 50 years of battering my body; whether it'd be in football or wrestling, going to my Muay Thai gym, it's been a life that I have accepted and a life I wouldn't change for the world, but at the same time it's a life of pain, so it is what it is.

"I was in the gym [last Wednesday] doing my Muay Thai. I took a month off. My body needed it; my body needed to recover from the toxic shock that I kind of put it through. It was a very traumatizing physical experience for me, so yeah, I let my body rest for a month and am back at it."

On feeling like his most recent run with WWE re-wrote his original lackluster run with the company years ago: "As a performer you want the best for your character and your business, you want to go out and do the best that you can do personally and professionally," said Goldberg. "It was a wrong that was re-written. Whatever the circumstances may have been, at the end of the day, the character finally got what it deserved and I am not talking about me, I'm talking about the character."

On the possibility of returning to WWE for another run: "Personally and professionally, it's something that I would have to take into consideration if it was ever presented to me again. As far as the physical aspect is concerned, as I sit and look at myself in the gym I ask myself what I am going to do with this? I don't think it's an impossibility, but it could be an improbability to ever get back in the ring, but never say never. Like I said the last time; you never know who is next and you never know what is next."

Check out the complete Bill Goldberg interview at WrestlingInc.com.