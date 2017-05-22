New Stipulation Added To Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules 2017[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Prior to the start of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that the scheduled WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Neville and Austin Aries at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in June will now be a "Submission Match."
With that now known, below is an updated look at the current officially confirmed lineup for this year's WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view:
