New Stipulation Added To Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules 2017

Prior to the start of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that the scheduled WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Neville and Austin Aries at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in June will now be a "Submission Match."

With that now known, below is an updated look at the current officially confirmed lineup for this year's WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view:

WWE EXTREME RULES 2017 Fatal-5-Way (No. 1 Contender)

- Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns RAW Women's Championship (Kendo Stick on a Pole)

- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley WWE Intercontinental Championship (Title Can Change Hands on a DQ)

- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz WWE Cruiserweight Championship (Submission Match)

- Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries RAW Tag-Team Championships

- The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view!