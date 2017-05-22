New Stipulation Added To Title Match At WWE Extreme Rules 2017

Prior to the start of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that the scheduled WWE Cruiserweight Championship match between Neville and Austin Aries at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in June will now be a "Submission Match."

With that now known, below is an updated look at the current officially confirmed lineup for this year's WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view:

WWE EXTREME RULES 2017

Fatal-5-Way (No. 1 Contender)
- Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

RAW Women's Championship (Kendo Stick on a Pole)
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley

WWE Intercontinental Championship (Title Can Change Hands on a DQ)
- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz

WWE Cruiserweight Championship (Submission Match)
- Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

RAW Tag-Team Championships
- The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Cesaro & Sheamus

Join us here on 6/4 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view!




