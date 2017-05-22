Spoilers* WWE Main Event Taping Results (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

WWE taped two matches prior to the start of Monday night's episode of WWE RAW in Grand Rapids, Michigan for this week's edition of WWE Main Event.
Featured below are spoiler results of the pair of matches taped for this week's episode of WWE Main Event, which as always, can be viewed via the WWE Network.
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS (Taped 5/22/2017)
* TJ Perkins def. Gran Metalik in a Cruiserweight one-on-one match to kick off the evening in Grand Rapids. The former Cruiserweight title-holder picked up the victory in the opener via pinfall.
* Heath Slater & Rhyno def. Curt Hawkins & Curtis Axel in a tag-team contest in the second of the two matches taped for Main Event. The fans in Michigan definitely came alive for this one, as the chants and loud pops picked up during this match.
