Updated List of WWE PPVs for Rest of the Year Including Rumored Locations

-- In a followup to our post here about the upcoming WWE PPV dates and locations, CBS has released a further list listing details of upcoming events, though some are still unconfirmed/rumored. The updated list is as follows:

  • June 4, 2017 - Extreme Rules (Raw) in Baltimore, Maryland
  • June 18, 2017 - Money in the Bank (SmackDown) in St. Louis, Missouri
  • July 9, 2017 - Great Balls of Fire (Raw) in Dallas, Texas
  • July 23, 2017 - Battleground (SmackDown) - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • August 6, 2017 - TBA (Raw) in Montreal, Quebec (RUMORED)
  • August 20, 2017 - SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York
  • September 10, 2017 TBA (SmackDown) in Seattle, Washington (RUMORED)
  • September 24, 2017 - No Mercy (Raw) in Los Angeles, California
  • October 8, 2017 - TBA (SmackDown) Detroit, Michigan (RUMORED)
  • October 22, 2017 - Hell in a Cell (Raw) in Minneapolis, MN (RUMORED)
  • November 19, 2017 - Survivor Series in Houston, Texas
  • December 17, 2017 - Tables, Ladders and Chairs (SmackDown) in Boston, Massachusetts (RUMORED)



