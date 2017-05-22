Updated List of WWE PPVs for Rest of the Year Including Rumored Locations

Sponsored Links

-- In a followup to our post here about the upcoming WWE PPV dates and locations, CBS has released a further list listing details of upcoming events, though some are still unconfirmed/rumored. The updated list is as follows: June 4, 2017 - Extreme Rules (Raw) in Baltimore, Maryland

June 18, 2017 - Money in the Bank (SmackDown) in St. Louis, Missouri

July 9, 2017 - Great Balls of Fire (Raw) in Dallas, Texas

July 23, 2017 - Battleground (SmackDown) - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

August 6, 2017 - TBA (Raw) in Montreal, Quebec (RUMORED)

August 20, 2017 - SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York

September 10, 2017 TBA (SmackDown) in Seattle, Washington (RUMORED)

September 24, 2017 - No Mercy (Raw) in Los Angeles, California

October 8, 2017 - TBA (SmackDown) Detroit, Michigan (RUMORED)

October 22, 2017 - Hell in a Cell (Raw) in Minneapolis, MN (RUMORED)

November 19, 2017 - Survivor Series in Houston, Texas

December 17, 2017 - Tables, Ladders and Chairs (SmackDown) in Boston, Massachusetts (RUMORED)





