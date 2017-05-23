Backlash Rematches: WWE Announces Triple Main Event for June 13 Smackdown

Sponsored Links

-- WWE.com announced the following for the upcoming 6/13 Smackdown Live in New Orleans, LA - the site of next year's WrestleMania 34: New Orleans has witnessed some of the biggest moments in WWE history. Even more of those epic moments in time will be created when SmackDown LIVE comes to The Big Easy on June 13, the last WWE event in New Orleans before WrestleMania 34. The WWE Universe in The Big Easy will witness a huge spectacle, featuring a triple main event with Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal battling for the WWE Championship, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles clashing for the United States Title and Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Dolph Ziggler in a WWE Backlash rematch.





