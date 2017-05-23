WWE Smackdown Preview: Punjabi Celebration, Shane McMahon Announcement, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the Smackdown preview from WWE.com:

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to throw Punjabi Celebration

Jinder Mahal stunned the WWE Universe on Sunday when he defeated Randy Orton to become the WWE Champion at WWE Backlash. Now that he’s achieved his goal, there’s only one thing left for “The Modern-Day Maharaja” to do: celebrate. WWE.com has learned that Mahal is planning to throw a massive Punjabi Celebration on SmackDown LIVE.

SmackDown LIVE Women clash in tag team battle following WWE Backlash melee

The “welcoming committee” walked out of WWE Backlash victorious after Natalya forced Becky Lynch to tap out to her Sharpshooter, but The Irish Lass Kicker and one of her partners from Sunday will be out for retribution on SmackDown LIVE, as she and Charlotte Flair will take on Natalya & Carmella in tag team action.

Shane McMahon to make Money in the Bank announcement

WWE.com has learned that SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon will be making a major announcement regarding Money in the Bank tonight. Will this news change the course of Team Blue?

Who’s next to challenge The Usos?

With The Fashion Police seemingly out of the way, who will be next to challenge the champions?

Will AJ Styles continue his pursuit of the United States Title?

A visibly pained Phenomenal One wasn’t in the mood to answer questions about the match, instead wondering about his injured leg and whether it would force him out of action. Can Styles continue competing and go after Owens and his title?