Braun Strowman's Elbow, Regal in Japan, Goldust's Raw Promo, more

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 23, 2017 - 11:53am
Posted In:
-- William Regal will be headed to Japan in early June, scouting for talent for WWE.

-- Alundra Blayze / Madusa is participating as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center this week.

-- Braun Strowman, recovering from elbow surgery, showed off his injury on Instagram:

-- Here is the Goldust promo from last night, in which he declared the Golden Age is back. It looked like a promo straight out of the late 90s.




