Braun Strowman's Elbow, Regal in Japan, Goldust's Raw Promo, more

-- William Regal will be headed to Japan in early June, scouting for talent for WWE.

-- Alundra Blayze / Madusa is participating as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center this week.

-- Braun Strowman, recovering from elbow surgery, showed off his injury on Instagram:

This is what a shattered elbow looks like!!!! This pain is nothing compared to what I'm going to unleash as soon as I'm healed!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 22, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

-- Here is the Goldust promo from last night, in which he declared the Golden Age is back. It looked like a promo straight out of the late 90s.