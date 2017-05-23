Rumors on Extreme Rules & Brock Lesnar's Opponents for the Rest of the Year

- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that it makes the most sense for either Seth Rollins or Finn Balor to win the Fatal Five-way match at Extreme Rules, with the winner facing Brock Lesnar.

- Certainly with Paul Heyman appearing on Raw last night and hyping up Balor, there will definitely be a Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor match sometime in the future, but not necessarily next month.

- Meltzer went on to guess that after Rollins and Balor, Lesnar will likely face Strowman at Summerslam and then possibly Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe towards the end of the year and at the Royal Rumble before he meets Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34.




