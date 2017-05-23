Who Might Have Beat Up Enzo; Possible Plans for Raw Tag Team Division

Sponsored Links



- It was speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Revival could possibly be the people who beat up Enzo last night on Raw.

- Bryan Alvarez suggested that it could be Cass himself, but Meltzer said he's "heard that before" but he doesn't think that is it nor does he think it is Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil.

- Meltzer went on to say that Revival could immediately go after the Hardys after their cage match at Extreme Rules, but it makes more sense for WWE to use Enzo & Cass to build up Revival before they face the Hardys.