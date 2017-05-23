Who Might Have Beat Up Enzo; Possible Plans for Raw Tag Team Division

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 23, 2017 - 1:33pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- It was speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Revival could possibly be the people who beat up Enzo last night on Raw.

- Bryan Alvarez suggested that it could be Cass himself, but Meltzer said he's "heard that before" but he doesn't think that is it nor does he think it is Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil.

- Meltzer went on to say that Revival could immediately go after the Hardys after their cage match at Extreme Rules, but it makes more sense for WWE to use Enzo & Cass to build up Revival before they face the Hardys.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.