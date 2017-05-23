Possible Spoiler on "Money in the Bank" PPV Announcement

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 23, 2017 - 4:07pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to a report at prowrestlingsheet.com, WWE will be announcing a women's Money in the Bank match for the event next month, which would be the very first of its kind.

-- With Money in the Bank being a Smackdown PPV, it would consist of female talent on that brand only, with the plan also being that there would be the normal men's version as well.

-- WWE is hyping a Money in the Bank announcement on tonight's Smackdown, but at this time, it is unclear whether it will be related to women's match or something else.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.