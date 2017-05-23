Possible Spoiler on "Money in the Bank" PPV Announcement

Sponsored Links



-- According to a report at prowrestlingsheet.com, WWE will be announcing a women's Money in the Bank match for the event next month, which would be the very first of its kind.

-- With Money in the Bank being a Smackdown PPV, it would consist of female talent on that brand only, with the plan also being that there would be the normal men's version as well.

-- WWE is hyping a Money in the Bank announcement on tonight's Smackdown, but at this time, it is unclear whether it will be related to women's match or something else.