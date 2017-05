Sponsored Links



-- According to pwinsider.com, tonight's Smackdown is scheduled to feature a main event of Kevin Owens & Dolph Ziggler teaming up to take on AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura.

-- Also scheduled on the show is some sort of a multi-participant women's match to determine the #1 contender for the Smackdown women's title currently held by Naomi.