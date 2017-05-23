WWE Officially Names Upcoming Women's Tournament

-- Triple H announced via Twitter today that the upcoming WWE Women's Tournament would officially be referred to as the "Mae Young Classic", in honor of the late Mae Young.

-- The 32-woman tournament will begin taping on July 13 and 14 at Full Sail University and will air on the WWE Network. The plan is for the winner to be crowned at a live special. While WWE has not revealed any of the participants in the tournament, Jim Ross has confirmed that he will be part of the announce team.




