-- Last night's WWE Raw drew an average of only 2.608 million viewers, down from last week's 2.751 million. -- The hourly figures were: Hour 1 - 2.661 million

Hour 2 - 2.759 million

Hour 3 - 2.425 million -- The NBA conference finals basketball game generated a nightly high 5.785 million viewers.





