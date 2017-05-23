Two Big Matches Announced For Extreme Rules "Go-Home" Edition Of RAW

Sponsored Links



On Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, General Manager Kurt Angle announced two big matches for next week's show.

Officially scheduled for next week's WWE Extreme Rules "go-home" edition of RAW is a triple-threat match between Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt, as well as a singles match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

All five men will compete in the WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view main event, a Fatal-5-Way Number One Contender match to determine the next challenger to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.