Two Big Matches Announced For Extreme Rules "Go-Home" Edition Of RAW

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 23, 2017 - 7:29pm
On Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, General Manager Kurt Angle announced two big matches for next week's show.

Officially scheduled for next week's WWE Extreme Rules "go-home" edition of RAW is a triple-threat match between Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt, as well as a singles match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

All five men will compete in the WWE Extreme Rules 2017 pay-per-view main event, a Fatal-5-Way Number One Contender match to determine the next challenger to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.




