Video: Sting Talks Never Getting Match Against The Undertaker

Local ABC affiliate out of Detroit, Michigan, WXYZ-TV, caught up with WWE Hall Of Famer Sting at the Motor City Comic Con event this past weekend.

During the interview, which you can watch above, Sting spoke about never getting the match with The Undertaker that he always desired.

"I always wanted to wrestle Undertaker," said Sting. "That was a worldwide dream match, I think, and it was my dream match too."

Sting continued, "I always wanted to do that with Taker, just one time. I thought it would've been a good way to go out, but you know, I hurt my neck and the rest is history."




