Jinder Mahal On Backstage Reaction To WWE Title Win, Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with the folks at Sportskeeda for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the backstage reaction to his WWE Championship victory at Backlash: "The backstage reaction has been very good. Vince was very happy. He was really proud of me because Vince knows how much work I've put in. And, I told Vince, 'Hey Vince, my goal is to come back every week and improve. Every time you see me perform I'm going to get better on the mic, going to get better in the ring and I'll be in better shape every week.'

"I think Vince really appreciates that and WWE is a place where they reward hard work and I'm an example of that."

On when he found out he was going to be winning the title: "I found out the day of."

On being a full-time champion on SmackDown Live while his counter-part, Brock Lesnar, is a part-time champion on RAW: "I have no problem with Brock Lesnar being a part-timer because he's earned that spot. He's a multiple time champion in WWE, a former UFC Champion, NCAA amateur wrestling champion so his accolades speak for themselves. He's at a point where he calls the shots and he decides whether he'll be part-time or full-time. I'm young, I'm hungry. This is my first taste of WWE gold. I only want more and I'm not satisfied. I want to retire, when it's all said and done, as one of the greats.

"My message to Brock is that the Maharaja does what it takes to be a true champion, a full-time fighting champion willing to take on anybody – whether it's Brock, Cena, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns or anybody."

