Jinder Mahal Talks About His Physical Transformation, His Uncle Helping Him

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 23, 2017 - 8:01pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Indian Times for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his physical transformation: "The physical transformation had started before I came back to WWE. Two months before I resigned with WWE I decided just out of nowhere that I will start dieting, to work on my body and train harder. I started focusing more. Two months later WWE called me back to resign. That was not a co-incidence but the universe telling me that I am ready."

On his Uncle, Gama Singh, giving him help along the way: "He taught me a lot with all his experience. A lot of other guys helped along the way; Vince McMahon has helped me tremendously. The Big Show and Mark Henry and even John Cena helped me along my journey. I want to repay their faith and hopefully this is first of the many WWE titles to come."

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at IndianTimes.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.