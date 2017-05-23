Jinder Mahal Talks About His Physical Transformation, His Uncle Helping Him

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Indian Times for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On his physical transformation: "The physical transformation had started before I came back to WWE. Two months before I resigned with WWE I decided just out of nowhere that I will start dieting, to work on my body and train harder. I started focusing more. Two months later WWE called me back to resign. That was not a co-incidence but the universe telling me that I am ready."

On his Uncle, Gama Singh, giving him help along the way: "He taught me a lot with all his experience. A lot of other guys helped along the way; Vince McMahon has helped me tremendously. The Big Show and Mark Henry and even John Cena helped me along my journey. I want to repay their faith and hopefully this is first of the many WWE titles to come."

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at IndianTimes.com.