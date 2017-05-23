Pete Dunne Talks Backstage Reaction To U.K. Title Win, Lesnar/Regal

Sponsored Links



New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Pete Dunne recently spoke with ESPN following his championship victory over former title-holder Tyler Bate at this past Saturday night's NXT TakeOver: Chicago event.

Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how his match with Tyler Bate was received by those backstage at the show: "It was quite overwhelming to be honest. I didn't expect it from the get-go, really. I'd be confident that any venue in the U.K., that there would be a fair amount of people that know who myself and Tyler are. It's another thing to walk out in Chicago and get a great reception. And then to walk back to an even more overwhelming reception from the people in the back, the people that have been around the business for so long and all the great ones behind it all. It's unbelievable."

On working with former champion Tyler Bate: "[Tyler is] one of my two favorite people to wrestle [the other being fellow U.K. performer Mark Andrews] and I'm really glad I got to share that one with him. I had a big hand in training Tyler. I got him his first ever booking, which was against me in a tag match. As proud as I am of myself for being able to hold this WWE title, I was incredibly proud of him, as well. The two Brits on such a huge show of this magnitude."

On his dream opponents: "I'd love to wrestle Brock Lesnar. It's the realism, the way he carries himself. It's 100 percent believable because he's real. That's someone who I'd love to get in the ring with someday. I don't think there's a possibility of it ever happening, but I'd also love to wrestle William Regal one day."

Check out the complete Pete Dunne interview at ESPN.com.