Jerry Lawler Recalls Owen Hart's Tragic Fall, Rushing to His Side, more

On this week’s episode of Dinner With The King podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and his co-host Glenn Moore, they talk about Owen Hart’s death, which is 18 years ago this week. The King was one of the first people to rush to Hart’s side in the ring in Kansas City after Hart fell from the rafters. Lawler also goes into detail about the incident from his perspective.

Lawler on the incident being 18 years ago (6:09 mark of show):

"It just seems hard to believe it’s been 18 years since that night. Because that night is still so vivid in my mind.

For some reason I was looking around as the promo was playing. I glanced up and was looking around. And as the promo was going, I just saw something. I couldn’t say that I saw it; saw Owen actually fall. I just saw a blur."

Lawler on rushing to Hart’s side (11:30 mark of show):

"Once your heart is no longer beating anymore, I could just see his face turn gray, from the tip of his nose all the way down his face as the blood was settling in his body. I knew, I realized that moment right then, that Owen was gone.”

King goes on to talk about continuing commentary for the PPV for the rest of the night, how hard it was to do Monday Night Raw the next day, and if it was the right thing to do to continue the show.

Also during this episode, The King and Moore discuss some of the more classic pranks Hart pulled during his time in WWE. Lawler also reveals who used his crown as a toilet in 1993, and what he did to make sure he wasn’t messed with anymore. Finally, he talks about how great it is that Jinder Mahal is WWE Champion, and Jim Ross returning to the commentary table at NXT Takeover last weekend.

Embed code for show is below: