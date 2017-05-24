William Regal Talks About Drew McIntyre Reinventing Himself

Sponsored Links



NXT General Manager William Regal recently spoke with The Daily Record out of the U.K. for an interview.

During the discussion, Regal addressed Drew McIntyre reinventing himself prior to his return to the company at the NXT TakeOver special during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year.

"You can only do so much for so long," said Regal. "Drew came into the WWE very young, he did quite a lot of stuff, but he had to reinvent himself."

Regal continued, "He completely changed the game for himself and a lot of other people. Every company he went to, he made the company better by him being there."

Check out the complete William Regal interview at DailyRecord.co.uk.