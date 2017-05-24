Jinder Mahal Reacts To Triple H's Recent Comments About Him

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal spoke with FOX Sports as part of his media blitz following his title victory at this past Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

During the interview, Mahal spoke about Vince McMahon's reaction to his match with Randy Orton in the main event.

"He was very happy, shook my hand," said Mahal. "He was standing up when I came back through Gorilla. I get a lot of advice from Vince. I believe he's a genius, so a lot of promos and everything… the last couple weeks after a match or a promo, Vince is the first person that I come to talk to."

Mahal continued, "He was very happy, he could see that I was improving, and Vince is one of those guys… if you care, he cares about you. I have a great relationship with Vince now, which is one of those things I never had before, because I would kind of avoid him. But now I come back and Vince is the first person that I see every week."

Also during the interview, "The Modern Day Maharaja" spoke about Triple H's recent comments about him "being a man as opposed to a kid trying to make it in the business" when referencing his current run with the company.

"He is right," said Mahal of HHH's comments. "I was 23, I was right out of college, and then I debuted, I was on the SmackDown roster when I was 24. So it was a little bit too much too soon. I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't quite ready for the responsibility inside the ring and outside the ring. I got sidetracked."

Mahal added, "Now, looking back, being released was one of the best things that ever happened to me because I developed so much as a performer and as a person outside the ring. Inside of the ring, I got my confidence back. I had lost my confidence just working short matches, losing in like three minutes. I had to wrestle in these 20-minute long matches, main-event style matches, and I got my confidence back. So that was very important."

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at FoxSports.com.