WWE Money In The Bank Lineup: Main Event, MITB Ladder Match Participants

On Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, Commissioner Shane McMahon made a couple of announcements regarding matches for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view in June.

Officially announced for the SmackDown Live brand-exclusive PPV event next month is a WWE Championship rematch between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton.

Mahal defeated Orton to capture the WWE Championship at this past Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Chicago.

Also confirmed for the PPV were the participants for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, as AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and Kevin Owens will compete to determine the next challenger to the WWE Championship.

WWE Money In The Bank 2017 takes place live from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Sunday, June 18th. Join us here on 6/18 for live results coverage of the event.