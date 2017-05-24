How Many People Watched Smackdown Live This Week?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 24, 2017 - 10:48pm
-- Reversing a somewhat troubling trend for WWE, last night's Smackdown saw a rise in viewership, generating an average audience of 2.328 million, up from last week's 2.175 million.

-- The show was up against stiff competition as Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference between the Cavs and Celtics aired head-to-head against Smackdown for the last 90 minutes and averaged over 7 million viewers.

-- Smackdown was likely buoyed by the fact that it was coming off of the Backlash PPV, but on the flip side, the only thing advertised more than a day out was Jinder Mahal's celebration.

-- Smackdown also achieved almost 90% of Raw's viewers, which is the second highest number all year.




