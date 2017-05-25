More Details on Potential Women's "Money in the Bank" Match Next Month

  • As of right now, the plan is indeed for WWE to go ahead with the first ever women's "Money in the Bank" match at the event on 6/18 in St. Louis.

  • Unless things change, there will be two women's matches on the card - a championship match with Naomi facing the winner of next week's five way match and then the aforementioned Money in a Bank match which would consist of all the other women.

  • A women's Money in the Bank ladder match has been discussed in the past - specifically for last year's show - and while it came very close to happening, ultimately it was nixed.

  • WWE's initial format sheet for the Money in the Bank PPV in June simply indicates "Women's match #2", which would imply that while the match is definitely planned, it is by no means confirmed.


    Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com



