More Details on Potential Women's "Money in the Bank" Match Next Month

As of right now, the plan is indeed for WWE to go ahead with the first ever women's "Money in the Bank" match at the event on 6/18 in St. Louis.





Unless things change, there will be two women's matches on the card - a championship match with Naomi facing the winner of next week's five way match and then the aforementioned Money in a Bank match which would consist of all the other women.





A women's Money in the Bank ladder match has been discussed in the past - specifically for last year's show - and while it came very close to happening, ultimately it was nixed.





WWE's initial format sheet for the Money in the Bank PPV in June simply indicates "Women's match #2", which would imply that while the match is definitely planned, it is by no means confirmed.





