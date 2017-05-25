More on Jinder Mahal's Championship Win, Ongoing Title Reign & WWE's Plans

Sponsored Links



- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez speculated that Jinder Mahal may end up holding onto the WWE Title until at least September, as WWE is scheduled for a short tour in India at that time.

- Dave Meltzer added that making Jinder Mahal champion has nothing to do with the live tour, but more in an attempt to monetize Mahal in India - specifically network subscriptions and to a lesser extent, merchandise sales. He went on to say that if WWE wants the Mahal push to work, his title reign has to last a long time.