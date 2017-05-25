Lana's SmackDown Live Debut, New Day/SD! Update, More

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest vignette for Lana's upcoming SmackDown Live debut. There is still no word regarding when her actual debut will take place.

- WWE did not air a new vignette for the blue brand arrival of WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live. It's worth noting that at one point, it was being reported via PWInsider.com that the trio would be making their debut on the brand on this week's show.

- Speaking of this week's episode of SmackDown Live, below is the Top 10 Moments video that WWE released for the show.




