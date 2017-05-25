Video: The New Day Appears On Talking Smack With Shane McMahon

As noted, The New Day has yet to make their debut on the SmackDown Live brand and despite weeks worth of vignettes airing on the show, no such promo aired on this week's episode.

The WrestleMania 33 hosts did, however, appear on the official SmackDown Live post-show, Talking Smack, where they joined Renee Young and SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon for a segment on the show.

Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the segment from Talking Smack featuring The New Day, which includes Xavier Woods booking the brand commish for an upcoming shoot for his UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel later this week.




