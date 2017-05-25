Stephanie McMahon Talks About Possibly Wrestling Another Match In The Future

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar and Executive Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with The Sun out of the U.K. for an interview.

During the discussion, the current RAW Commissioner spoke about the possibility of stepping between the ropes for a match again at some point in the future.

"I absolutely love the in-ring performance aspect to what we do," McMahon told The Sun. "It's such an honor to be able to get in there with some of those performers and actually take bumps or tell a story of the match."

Stephanie continued, "I'm not necessarily the best but I do love to get in there. If there's ever an opportunity again to do that and to help make somebody else then I would absolutely welcome it."

Check out the complete Stephanie McMahon interview at TheSun.co.uk.