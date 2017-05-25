Shinsuke Nakamura To Make MSG Debut At RAW Live Event On 7/7

Former NXT World Champion and current SmackDown Live main roster Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is scheduled to make his Madison Square Garden debut in the near future.

Nakamura, who recently made his SmackDown Live pay-per-view debut, defeating Dolph Ziggler at this past Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Chicago, is scheduled to work the upcoming WWE MSG event on July 7th.

The 7/7 MSG event is a RAW brand house show, however SmackDown Live will be represented at the show, as Nakamura vs. Ziggler has been officially added to the advertising for the event.

The following is the current official lineup for the show:

WWE RAW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN (July 7)

* Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
* Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins
* Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson
* The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
* Austin Aries vs. Neville
* Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The Hardy Boyz
* Alexa Bliss, Alicia Fox & Nia Jax vs. Mickie James, Sasha Banks & Bayley
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler




