Dunne & Neville Hype Champ vs. Champ Match, Rolling Stone Praises WWE

- RollingStone.com has a new article up praising WWE SmackDown Live tag-team Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) for "making wrestling fun again."

- WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne responded to a fan on Twitter who posted a photo of he and current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville from years ago, writing, "Time for a match, I reckon," in reference to a potential champion versus champion showdown. The Cruiserweight Champion responded, "Careful what ya wish for lad."

Check out Dunne and Neville's tweets below.




