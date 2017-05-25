Dunne & Neville Hype Champ vs. Champ Match, Rolling Stone Praises WWE

Sponsored Links



- RollingStone.com has a new article up praising WWE SmackDown Live tag-team Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) for "making wrestling fun again."

- WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne responded to a fan on Twitter who posted a photo of he and current WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville from years ago, writing, "Time for a match, I reckon," in reference to a potential champion versus champion showdown. The Cruiserweight Champion responded, "Careful what ya wish for lad."

Check out Dunne and Neville's tweets below.

Time for a match I reckon https://t.co/uJ1ZorcQVz — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) May 23, 2017