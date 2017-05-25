Gerald Brisco On Advice He'd Give Roman Reigns, Being Known As A "Stooge"

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Gerald Brisco recently appeared as a guest on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On if he feels current WWE talent could have been successful in previous generations: "I tell that to guys now. There are guys in this era right here and now that could get over back in mine and there are guys in mine that could definitely get over in this one here. It's not the gimmick. It's not the storyline because our storyline's are simple and it not that a lot of individuals didn't have a lot of gimmicks but it's the person behind it. It is that person that works his ass off every night in the ring and stays consistent and stays true to himself. Stone Cold Steve Austin and my son Wes have become very good friends and Stone Cold's advice to Wes every time he talks to him is be yourself. Stay true to yourself and I couldn't say it any better but coming from Stone Cold to Wes means a hell of a lot more than me telling my son the same thing."

On advice he'd give Roman Reigns: "If he just stays himself and doesn't change (the people are going to hate him and the people are going to love him) but look at John Cena. He is one of the most revered guys but in the beginning people loved and then hated and still they love / hate him, but he is still one of the most revered guys there is. Stay true to yourself and don't get off course and don't let people talk you into changing, don't let the fans convince you that you need to change. Just be yourself and pretty soon they will see this is who you are. That is my advice to these young guys and if you believe in something than make it yours and make it work."

On being known as one of "The Stooges" during WWE's infamous Attitude Era: "I had more fun doing that than anything I had done in my life. I used to rib Pat Patterson all the time that he and I worked all of our careers trying to be a legit tough ass and considered a top class in ring technician but the last three or four years we are going to go down as Stooges and how does that make you feel (laughing)? And he would get so damn pissed at me for saying that. But I loved it. I'd take every finish that I could take and I volunteered to do it because I just wanted to say that I did it. I was 55 years old and having a ball in my life."

"Here you are getting exposed to a completely different generation of fans and customers that you never touched before and some weren't even alive when you were working that hard. It was such a thrill and I look at it as that I was blessed by another generation of fans and I was extremely thankful for the opportunity, had a ball doing it and if I had the opportunity would do it all over again if I could."

Check out the complete Gerald Brisco interview at Podomatic.com.