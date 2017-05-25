Jinder Mahal On Dropping "American Dream" Moniker, Being Viewed As Champ

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was recently interviewed by the folks at USA Today's "For The Win" section. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he can get fans to view him as championship material: "I see Randy and A.J. Styles (as opponents), but I'm hoping for Cena when he gets back (from hiatus). I know some people don't see me as championship material. I haven't fully gotten their confidence. Beating someone like Cena would solidify me in their eyes as champion."

On no longer referring to himself as "The American Dream": "Nobody told me to say that and nobody told me not to say it. It was just how I felt. I am the new American Dream because I have worked so hard to get to where I am. Many people don't give me the credit I deserve. No one in WWE is out-dieting me, no one is out-training me. It shouldn't be a surprise that I'm the WWE champion. Simply put, I am working the hardest.

"I could say that again. It's something I just believe. I enjoy being Talking Smack. It's an open forum. But literally not one person said, don't say that again."

